

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar climbed against its major opponents in the European session on Monday.



The greenback advanced to 5-day highs of 0.9616 against the franc and 1.1371 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9571 and 1.1427, respectively.



The greenback rose to 1.2962 against the pound, off its previous low of 1.3025.



Extending early rally, the greenback hit a 1-1/2-month high of 112.98 versus the yen, from a low of 112.08 hit at the beginning of today's trading.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 0.98 against the franc, 115.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the euro and 1.28 against the pound.



