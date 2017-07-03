Aeroflot Leads Europe-Asia Passenger Capacity Rankings for Summer 2017

MOSCOW, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aeroflot is the #1 airline by seats flown on long-haul routes between Europe and Asia in Summer 2017.

Aeroflot's capacity on Europe-Asia flights over 4,000 kilometres grew 12% versus Summer 2016, according to data from OAG Schedules Analyser. The Russian flag carrier has overtaken last year's top airline for Europe-Asia capacity, Lufthansa, the data shows.

"Growing transit capacity on routes between Europe and Asia is one of our highest strategic priorities, and this data clearly illustrates the success of our efforts," Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said. "It is of particular significance that we have taken the #1 spot in an open and highly competitive segment of the market. Aeroflot Group is perfectly positioned on transit routes between Europe and Asia, and we intend to realise our potential to the full."

Aeroflot flies to 52 non-Russian destinations in Europe and 13 non-Russian destinations in Asia, including four Chinese cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Boosting transit traffic between Europe and Asia is a strategic priority for the airline, as it takes advantage of its modern and favourably positioned hub at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

Long-haul capacity connecting Europe and Asia is set to grow by 6% overall this year, according to anna.aero's analysis of OAG data. This compares to 2% growth in both 2016 and 2015.

Aeroflot is increasingly recognised as a leader in the Asian market. In April 2017, Aeroflot was named Favourite International Airline in China at the prestigious Flyer Awards in Shanghai. Aeroflot Russian Airlines traffic as measured by passengers carried grew by 13.1% in the first five months of 2017. Aeroflot Group passengers carried increased by 15.9% over the same period.

