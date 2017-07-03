Stock Exchange Announcement



Copenhagen, 3 July 2017



As part of the initiative "Growth and development in all of Denmark", the Danish government launched the development of Denmark's first national aviation strategy in November 2015.



Copenhagen Airports A/S has been formally notified that the Government, as part of the national aviation strategy, has recommended changes to the aviation regulatory framework. It is possible that such changes could have a significant negative impact on the airports' strategy, business and finances. Once fully disclosed, Copenhagen Airports A/S will analyze the effects of the national aviation strategy and will inform the market again as appropriate.





