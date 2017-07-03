Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Change in Employee Representation on the Board of Directors

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 21/2017

Copenhagen, 3 July 2017

Change in Employee Representation on the Board of Directors





Charlotte Lückstadt Nielsen, employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, has resigned from the Board of Directors as a result of the termination of her employment with the Group upon the closing of the Group's factory in Nykoebing Falster, Denmark.





Mogens Olsen, since April 2011 an alternate employee-elected member of the Board of Directors, has succeeded Ms. Nielsen as member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Olsen joined the Group in 2000 and has served as an operator in the tobacco production since then. Mogens Olsen was born in 1967 and is of Danish nationality.





For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Kaspar Bach Habersaat, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152

or kaspar.bach@st-group.com.

For investor enquiries:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand@st-group.com.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Employee Rep. on Board 3 July 2017 (http://hugin.info/171738/R/2117438/806061.pdf)



