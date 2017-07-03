City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation

Please disregard the announcement released at 10.38am on 3 July 2017.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd (the "Company") wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half year financial results for the period ended 30 June 2017 will commence on 15 July 2017 and is anticipated to end following the release of those results on or around 15 August 2017.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

