Building & Construction: Regional Growth Trends for Composites

An upsurge in construction activity and need to replace the use of traditional materials is expected to drive growth, finds Frost & Sullivan

Complimentary Analyst Briefing by Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science Team

LONDON, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Thursday, 6th July 2017 at 2:00 pm BST



LOCATION: On-line, with Complimentary Registration



SPEAKER: Vinay Venkatesan, Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst



GUEST SPEAKER: Mark Singleton, Startlink Systems Ltd.

Recent analysis conducted by Frost & Sullivan anticipates strong growth in building and construction activity across North America, which will drive the demand for composites. The poor state of US infrastructure is also likely to create new opportunities for composites within highways and bridge applications.

"The construction industry is highly price-competitive in terms of the procurement of materials. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composites are priced significantly higher than that of steel, concrete and aluminium, resulting in a considerable increase in capital project costs," finds Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Vinay Venkatesan. However, mass production of GFRP pultruded profiles and innovative joining mechanisms can help reduce this initial high cost of FRP composites in structural applications.

In Europe, steady recovery of construction activity, mainly in residential and commercial construction, provides several opportunities for the use of FRP composites. "The highest demand is likely to come from customers seeking alternatives with key properties of lower CO2 emissions, anti-corrosion, better thermal insulation, high resistance to chemicals, light weight and longer life spans when compared to traditional materials such as steel, concrete and aluminium," Venkatesan adds.

This briefing provides a broader understanding of regional growth trends for composites, their use in building and construction, supporting regulations, drivers and challenges. It also demonstrates opportunities wherein fiberglass composites can outperform conventional steel and concrete.

This briefing will help you to:

Recognize key drivers and challenges currently influencing the use of FRP composites in building and construction;

Identify the applications that are likely to witness a high growth trajectory with use of FRP composites within building and construction;

Discover a cost-effective solution for replacing conventional building materials with glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) composites;

Participate in an interactive Q&A session with Frost & Sullivan and Startlink Systems Ltd.

Registration:

To attend the webcast, please e-mail Evgenia Oleynikova, Corporate Communications, evgenia.oleynikova@frost.com your full contact details.

For more information about Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science team, please visit: https://ww2.frost.com/consulting/industry-expertise/visionary-science/

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Evgenia Oleynikova

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +48 22 481 62 10

E: evgenia.oleynikova@frost.com

http://www.frost.com