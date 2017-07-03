

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing growth improved in June, as output and new orders rose at faster rates, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose marginally to 55.2 in June from 55.1 in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain stable at 55.2.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Growth in output rebounded in June after easing to a 4-month low in May, driven by a pick-up in the consumer goods sub-sector. New orders grew for the tenth successive month.



The rate of job creation remained strong by historical standards despite easing to the weakest seen since January.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to a 8-month low in June and output prices increased at the weakest pace since December last year.



