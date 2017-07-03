Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 03/07/2017 / 18:13 UTC+8 *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* _(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)_ *Guotai Junan International Becomes One of the First Overseas Institutions in Concluding the First Domestic Bond Transaction through Bond Connect [3 July 2017, Hong Kong]* Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries, as "*Guotai Junan International*" or "the *Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company completed its first domestic bond transaction on the first day of Bond Connect on 3rd of July , and became one of the first overseas institutions conducting transaction with domestic market makers. The bond transacted was the certificate of deposit (CD)of China Everbright Bank, due end of July 2017, with SPD Bank as the transaction counterparty. Bond Connect is another milestone for mutual capital market access between Mainland China and Hong Kong after Shanghai-HongKong Connect and Shenzhen-HongKong Connect and another important step of the Chinese government to support the development of Hong Kong financial market. Mainland China assets allocation demand from foreign investors will increase along with the opening up of domestic capital market and internationalization of RMB. The Bond Connect scheme allows overseas investors to trade in domestic bond markets in a faster and more convenient way, promoting the foreign investors' participation of Mainland China bond market. Guotai Junan International has been bridging the needs between overseas investors and domestic capital market through diversified financial products and services based on its in-depth understanding and rich experience of both financial markets. *Dr. Yim Fung, JP, Chairman and CEO of Guotai Junan International*, said, "The market is keen to welcome Bond Connect with active transactions recorded on the first day. Overseas clients have shown strong interest in it. We welcome Bond Connect and have full confidence in its prospect. The Company will grasp the opportunity to actively promote Bond-Connect related business, continue to assist our clients to participate in the Mainland market under mutual market access arrangement, maximizing returns for our stakeholders." *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese securities company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, market making and investments. The Company's online trading platform support a total of 8 stock markets, including Hong Kong, USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Singapore, China A share and B share, as well as more than 20 futures and options markets worldwide, providing leveraged foreign exchange trading for 8 currency pairs and 21 cross-currency pairs, inclusive of CNH. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is one of the China's leading securities houses. In 2015, Guotai Junan was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In April, 2017, it began to be listed on the Main board at Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2016, Guotai Junan ranked the second among Chinese brokers in terms of net profit. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtja.com.hk [1]. For enquiries, please contact: *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* Ms. Lydia Zhong +852 2509 2604 lydia.zhong@gtjas.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XSUUTAHLGJ [2] Document title: Guotai Junan International Becomes One of the First Overseas Institutions in Concluding the First Domestic Bond Transaction through Bond Connect 03/07/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77b9878683717c5c0d888227ac5688ce&application_id=588929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=68574d53473bb67b14f7aa53847a34b9&application_id=588929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

