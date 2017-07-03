

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded from a two-month low on Monday as continued gains in oil prices pushed commodity-related stocks higher and banks also gained ground on expectations they would benefit from higher interest rates going forward.



On the data front, China's Caixin manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in June from 49.6 in May, adding to signs of a stabilizing economy.



Closer home, Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and the region's jobless rate held steady at an eight-year low of 9.3 percent in May, while a gauge of U.K. manufacturing expanded at the weakest pace in three months in June.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.7 percent at 381.97 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was rising 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index was up more than 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.4 percent.



Swiss engineering firm ABB advanced 1.5 percent. The company has agreed to acquire the mission-critical communication business of the KEYMILE Group in order to strengthen its communication networks portfolio.



Genoa-based Carige jumped almost 7 percent ahead of a board meeting to discuss plans to raise capital and shed bad loans.



Tullow Oil, Total SA and Repsol climbed 1-2 percent as oil extended the longest winning streak of the year on data showing the first fall in U.S. drilling activity in months.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 2-3 percent, while banks BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Barclays and HSBC Holdings rose 1-2 percent.



Plus500 shares soared 6 percent in London after the global leader in online trading platforms announced it expects a strong performance in the first half of this year.



ThyssenKrupp rallied 3.5 percent. Handelsblatt reported that the German industrial group is likely to make a decision by the end of September on Tata Steel merger.



