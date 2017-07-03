sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.07.2017

03.07.2017 | 13:01
PR Newswire

DLA Piper Provides Update on Malware Incident

NEW YORK, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Following the widely reported malware incident that occurred on Tuesday June 27, we have brought our email safely back online, and continue to bring other systems online in a secure manner.

The firm took immediate steps to contain the threat, and we have seen no evidence that client data was taken or that there was a breach of confidentiality of that data.

Our investigation is ongoing and, as always, protecting client information remains a critical priority for the firm.


