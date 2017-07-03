Opsgility announces the opening of new subsidiary office in Dublin, Ireland

Dr. Jonathan Tuliani, former Principal Program Manager at Microsoft, comes on board as Managing Director, Europe

DALLAS, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Opsgility, a global leader in Microsoft® (MSFT) Cloud readiness, today announced the opening of a new subsidiary office located in Dublin, Ireland. Dr. Jonathan Tuliani has been appointed as the Managing Director of this new office, effective July 1. Tuliani will report to Michael Washam, CEO, and will oversee the rapidly expanding European market. Tuliani comes to Opsgility after spending more than nine years at Microsoft, most recently serving as the Principal Program Manager on the Azure Networking Team. As part of a global team, he led the development of multiple Microsoft Azure services, including Azure DNS and Azure Traffic Manager.

"Not only are we excited to be opening this new office, we're also thrilled to bring such a strong technical leader to Opsgility," said Michael Washam, CEO of Opsgility. "The cloud readiness market is rapidly growing, and this new office, paired with Jonathan's skillset, presents us the opportunity to better service our global clients."

"This new role will allow me to act as a bridge between Microsoft's Cloud technology and Opsgility's breadth of customers," said Tuliani. "I was drawn to the direct line between the work Opsgility does and the value that's delivered to their customers. While Opsgility is a small team, they have seen tremendous growth over the past several years, and they are a powerhouse when it comes to Microsoft training. I am excited to be a part of this fast-growing company and eager to see where we go over the next several years."

Prior to Microsoft, Tuliani was the Technical Director at Cryptomathic Limited, a specialist security software vendor. Reporting directly to the CEO, he was responsible for all UK technical activities. Tuliani earned his Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of London and serves on the board of The Children's House, a local school in Dublin.

Learn more about Opsgility:

Find support and training courses online at www.opsgility.com.

Follow Opsgility onTwitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Opsgility

Opsgility is one of the leading cloud readiness companies, providing both instructor-led and on-demand training for individuals and enterprises, along with real-time lab environments for immersive learning. With more than 75 subject matter experts globally available, Opsgility provides one of the most robust and relevant cloud libraries available. Learn more at www.opsgility.com.

Trademarks

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/403024/Opsgility_Logo.jpg