Stockton Signs a Long Term Distribution Agreement With Duwest

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockton STK, a leading company in development and marketing of botanical-based solutions for crop protection, has signed a renewable long term exclusive distribution agreement for high potential growth crops with Duwest Inc. for Timorex Gold® biofungicide in Guatemala and Belize. Timorex Gold® is a biological product that improves productivity and efficiency of the crop, lowering residues in the food production while reducing chemical load and negative environmental impacts.

Timorex Gold® will complement Duwest's comprehensive fungicide portfolio, providing growers with an effective solution for integrated pest management programs (IPM), a product that leaves no residues in the harvested produce.

"With Timorex Gold®,we are confident we can leverage our current portfolio by providing growers with an environmentally responsible and effective solution for disease resistance management in conventional and organic crops," explained Andres Gonzalez, Regional Marketing Director for Duwest. "We've seen the efficacy results Timorex Gold® brings to the growers. This is an ideal plant protection sustainable solution, which meets high quality standards and the demands for export."

Timorex Gold® has proven prophylactic and curative efficacy against a broad spectrum of diseases in a wide range of crops and is suitable to be used in conventional and organic agriculture, and can be applied year-round without inducing fungi resistance. Its components provide multiple action mechanisms against fungal and bacterial crop diseases, offering effective and sustainable control. Timorex Gold® is certified by leading organic associations worldwide for use in organic agriculture.

"Collaborating with Duwest Inc. effectively opens another interesting opportunity for Timorex Gold® in the region," said Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton STK. "We believe that their expertise and experience in sustainable crop protection, will position us to expand the footprint of Timorex Gold® in these markets."

Timorex Gold® can be used in rotations with other products, in tank mixes and as a stand-alone product.

About Duwest Group

The Duwest Group has been present in Central America since 1963 and has been in partnership with DuPont since 1990. We serve small, medium and large-sized farms in all Central American, Caribbean countries and Colombia. Our base of more than 6,000 customers ranges from large-scale agro industrial companies to retailers serving the smallholder farmer. Approximately half of our nearly 600 employees are agronomists who work with farmers in the introduction of new technology and the proper use of products.

Partnering with DuPont and our other strategic suppliers, all world-class companies, allow us to bring world-class science to the regional marketplace in the form of innovative products. We provide solutions, developing long-term relationships with our customers, both down and up the agricultural input value chain.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.duwest.com

About Stockton STK

Stockton STK is a leading biotechnology company, specializing in the development and marketing of botanical-based solutions. Stockton's core focus is on incorporating biological solutions into integrated agriculture to create a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

Stockton STK is a global company established in 1994, active and selling in over 30 countries worldwide. Stockton has a unique R&D center based in Israel, investing substantial resources for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro-ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

Stockton's flagship, awards winning product, Timorex Gold® is used to protect and control a broad spectrum of diseases in diverse crops. The product demonstrates an efficacy equivalent to chemical fungicides and is suitable to be used in organic agriculture as well as conventional. Timorex Gold® is registered and sold in over 30 countries.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.stockton-ag.com

For more information, contact

Andres González

+502-2420-5400

andres.gonzalez@duwest.com



Judy Jamuy

+972-52-7599242

judy@stockton-ag.com

