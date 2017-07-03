National Milk Records Plc - Total Voting Rights

3 July 2017

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, NMR announces that the Company has 21,239,702 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 21,239,702.

The above figure of 21,239,702 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

