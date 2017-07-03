sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.07.2017 | 13:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

National Milk Records Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, July 3

3 July 2017

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
('NMR' or the 'Company')
Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, NMR announces that the Company has 21,239,702 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 21,239,702.

The above figure of 21,239,702 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director

Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44 (0) 7970 009 141
andyw@nmr.co.uk
+44 (0) 7458 002 444
markf@nmr.co.uk
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl or Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

St Brides Media Partners
Isabel de Salis
Olivia Vita

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

- Ends -


© 2017 PR Newswire