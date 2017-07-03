Uponor Corporation Press release 3 July 2017 14.00 EET



Uponor's Ilari Aho joins global green building leaders on Board of World Green Building Council



Uponor Corporation Vice President Ilari Aho and member of Green Building Council Finland has joined a highly influential group of global leaders on green building in the building and construction industry as part of the World Green Building Council's Board of Directors.



Ilari Aho was appointed to the Board for his leadership in the green building movement and dedication to improving the sustainability of buildings, both in Finland and at the global level.



Terri Wills, CEO of the World Green Building Council, said: "Ilari has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the field of sustainability, and has championed green building as one of the most effective solutions to climate change.



"Our Board of Directors is an influential group of global leaders which oversees WorldGBC delivery of its mission of green buildings for everyone, everywhere. Ilari has earned his place on the Board through his commitment and expertise to sustainability in the sector, and I look forward to working with him and our fellow Directors to make that mission a reality."



Ilari Aho comments on his nomination: "WorldGBC has established a unique global position in transforming the construction business. It is an exciting opportunity to be a part WorldGBC's future journey and a privilege to represent FiGBC and the industry in this work. Construction industry has a huge impact on the quality of life of people and on the future of the planet, and it is our responsibility as industry members to ensure that this impact is positive."



Ilari Aho works as Vice President, New Business Development & CSR at Uponor Group. He was one of the founding board members of Green Building Council Finland and served as FiGBC's chairman between 2011-2014. The WorldGBC Board of Directors is comprised of senior leaders from 15 Green Building Councils around the world.



The Board's role is to advise and oversee WorldGBC's organisational strategy and governance, and to ensure it is operating effectively as a not for profit organisation and delivering on its mission.



The World Green Building Council (http://www.worldgbc.org) is a global network of Green Building Councils which is transforming the places where people live, work, play, heal and learn. WorldGBC believes green buildings can and must be at the centre of human lives. The planet's changing climate means that building and construction practices must be reshaped to enable people to thrive both today and tomorrow. WorldGBC takes action by championing local and global leadership, empowering communities to drive change, and is committed to enabling green buildings for everyone, everywhere.



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



