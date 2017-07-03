Trading in Effnetplattformen AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 5, 2017.



Short name: EFFP BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889371 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137133 ---------------------------



