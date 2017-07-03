Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report 2017 to be published on July 20, 2017

Vaisala Corporation
Press Release
July 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report 2017 to be published on July 20, 2017
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report 2017 on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at about 2:00 p.m (Finnish time). The report will be available at www.vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published at 4:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.
Telephone Conference
An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0495
UK: +44 20 3194 0552
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2702
US: +1 85 5716 1597
Audiocast
The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 4:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 6:00 p.m.
More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 580 3521
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup
