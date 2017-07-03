Mid-way through 2017, end-market demand for PV modules remain in flux as the regulatory landscape in China and the U.S. continues to impact demand. Corrine Lin provides her analysis.

Some Chinese power plant developers have negotiated with grid operators or the government to postpone PV power plant project grid-connection deadlines through to late July. Thus the current installation boom will carry through until July. This connection deadline extension has led to continued robust demand in China in the short term.

Meanwhile, Europe is entering the traditional peak-selling season and the "Section 201" trade case, instigated by Suniva, has resulted in installation boom ahead of expected schedule in the U.S. Therefore, developers in China, Europe, and the U.S. find themselves placing module orders at the same time. Unlike all sectors of the supply chain, which witnessed plummeting prices last July, demand will be high this July. Supported by European and U.S. demand in 3Q17, prices won't decline as dramatically as they did in 2016.

However, strong Chinese demand is drawing to a close. Although orders have mostly been confirmed for early July, mid-to-upstream sectors are not confident they will be able to maintain current prices come late July.

Commencing at the end of this month, there will be two different situations in the Chinese and non-Chinese markets:

Because Chinese ...

