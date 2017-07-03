

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing sector returned to growth for the first time in ten months in June, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 50.5 in June from 49.6 in May.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a score below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders grew for the first time since August 2016. Firms raised their staffing numbers for the second straight month in June.



On the price front, input price inflation remained marked in June despite stabilizing at May's six-month low. As a result, manufacturers increased their selling prices.



