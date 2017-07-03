FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 July 2017

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, FirstGroup plc advises that as at 30 June 2017 its capital consists of 1,208,188,788 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 157,229 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 1,208,031,559.

The above figure of 1,208,031,559 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Laura Gairdner

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)1224 650043