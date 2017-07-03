AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced the delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft on lease to SriLankan Airlines, powered by CFM International's Leap-1A engines. The aircraft is the first A321neo to enter the airline's fleet.

AerCap is the world's largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, with 220 aircraft owned and on order.

AerCap CEO, Aengus Kelly said, "We are very proud to deliver our first A321neo to SriLankan Airlines. The A321neo embodies the very latest in technological advancements due to its efficiency, longer flying range and superior levels of in-cabin comfort. We wish our partners at SriLankan Airlines every success with their fleet enhancement programme."

SriLankan Airlines' CEO, Captain Suren Ratwatte, said, "The induction of SriLankan Airlines' new A321neo fleet is an important step in the continuous modernization of our fleet and will serve to enhance the levels of comfort and convenience that we provide our passengers. This is also yet another milestone in the strong working relationship between SriLankan Airlines and AerCap."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,571 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

