

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is keenly watching the new developments in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain placed a 48 hours deadline for their demands to Qatar for closure of Turkish military base and cutting down of diplomatic relations with Iran.



The holiday week starts with key announcements on consumer spending. The early trends in the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday. Asian stock closed mostly in the green, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 71 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 7 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 11.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back into negative territory, while the Dow and the S&P 500 remained positive. The Nasdaq edged down 3.93 points or 0.1 percent to 6,140.42, the Dow rose 62.60 points or 0.3 percent to 21,349.63 and the S&P 500 crept up 3.71 points or 0.2 percent to 2,423.41. For the week, the Nasdaq tumbled by 2 percent, the S&P 500 fell by 0.6 percent and the Dow dipped by 0.2 percent.



On the economic front, Gallup's self-reported Consumer Spending measure for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month it recorded $104.



PMI Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The economists are expecting consensus of 52.2, slightly down from 52.7 last month.



The ISM manufacturing index for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 55.1, up from 54.9 last month.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for May will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth consensus of 0.5 percent. In the prior month, it recorded a decline of 1.4 percent.



In the corporate sector, French media company Vivendi said that it acquired the 59.2 percent stake in Havas held by the Bolloré Group, at a price of 9.25 euros per share.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.11 percent to close at 3,195.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 19.59 points or 0.08 percent at 25,784.17.



Japanese shares closed marginally higher. The Nikkei average edged up 22.37 points or 0.11 percent to 20,055.80 while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent higher at 1,614.41. Exporters Sony, Panasonic and Toyota Motor rose between 0.6 percent and 1 percent. Industrial waste disposal business operator Daiseki soared 6.9 percent on solid quarterly earnings.



Australian shares ended a choppy session lower, with healthcare, consumer and real estate stocks bearing the brunt of the selling, after a spike in bond yields sparked rate hike fears. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 37 points or 0.65 percent to 5,684.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 36.50 points or 0.63 percent to 5,727.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 51.49 points or 1.01 percent, the German DAX is adding 92. 58 points or 0.75 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 27.35 points or 0.38 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 69.64 points or 0.78 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.97 percent.



