Chronolife one of iBionext network's start-ups, specializing in the development of intelligent, real-time prediction solutions for chronic diseases (including epilepsy and congestive heart failure) and the monitoring of the patients affected has announced the appointment of Franck Le Meur as Chief Executive Officer.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005207/en/

Franck Le Meur will be charged with supporting Chronolife's growth strategy. He will be responsible for all the company's development activities, working alongside Guillaume Chenegros, Scientific Director and the creator of this unique, multi-parameter, continuous and parallel monitoring technology.

Franck Le Meur commented: "I am delighted to be able to contribute to establishing Chronolife's disruptive technology in preventive medicine. Its solutions will bring significant improvements to the patients' and healthcare professionals' day-to-day life, by predicting and warning of the onset of an event or attack in real time"

For nearly 20 years, Franck has held important roles in marketing and sales, strategy, development and e-health in France and abroad, at Sanofi, which he joined in 1995. Along his career, Franck has developed considerable multi-disciplinary expertise, notably in transversal projects management, many of which he initiated himself. Franck is a Doctor in Pharmacology and holds a Masters 'degree in Intelligence Marketing from HEC.

Alexia Perouse, Chief Executive Officer of iBionext, added: "Franck's expertise and leadership will be crucial in supporting Chronolife's growth strategy. The entrepreneurial spirit that drives him is a key strength in positioning the company as a leader in predictive medicine

About Chronolife

Co-founded with iBionext in November 2015, Chronolife specialises in predictive medicine in chronic diseases congestive heart failure, epilepsy and has developed a unique multi-parameter continuous and parallel monitoring solution. This technology produces real-time predictions, drawing on big data from the health sector, on small computing devices such as smartphones. Monitoring is integrated in a connected T-shirt, a medical device, linked to a smartphone via a proprietary algorithm. Clinical trials are under way and will run until December 2017.

About iBionext: http://ibionext.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005207/en/

Contacts:

ChronoLife

Franck Le Meur +33 (0)6 78 00 41 31

flemeur@chronolife.fr

or

NewCap Media

Annie-Florence Loyer, +33 (0)1 44 71 00 12 +33 (0)6 88 20 35 59

afloyer@newcap.fr

or

Léa Jacquin, +33 (0)1 44 71 20 41 +33 (0)6 58 14 84 66

ljacquin@newcap.fr