Roskill Acquires the Business of Heinz H. Pariser Alloy Metals and Steel Market Research

The Roskill group is pleased to announce that as of July1st 2017, it has acquired the business of Heinz H. Pariser Alloy Metals and Steel Market Research, with the new business to be known as Roskill Pariser.

The market research of Heinz Pariser and his team has been a long-standing source of information in the stainless steel, special steel and related raw material industries. Over the last 30 years, Pariser has established itself as a leading source of information on market trends and forecasts, end-use statistics, and in-depth consulting work in the chromium, nickel, stainless steel, stainless steel scrap, and special steel markets.

Combining Roskill and Pariser will bring together Pariser's expertise in steel and alloys and Roskill's coverage of raw materials including nickel, chromium, vanadium, niobium, manganese, silicon, molybdenum and titanium. Roskill's Chairman, Neil Seldon, comments that the combination of businesses will provide clients with a deeper insight of the value chains of metal industries and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the drivers that affect current and future markets.

Roskill Pariser will continue to operate out of Xanten, Germany. Heinz Pariser, Beatrix Pariser-Nowak and the rest of the Pariser team will continue to form the core of the business, with added global support from Roskill.

Pariser's in-depth market reports covering various aspects of the industry will be complementary to Roskill's current multi-client product offering. Pariser's Weekly Fax Service, covering trends in stainless steel, nickel, chromium, and stainless steel scrap, will continue. As one of the industry's most recognisable and relied-upon research products, Roskill will be working with Pariser to further develop this product.

The Roskill Pariser team will, under its new name, be attending a number of conferences and events over the coming months and welcomes opportunities to exchange views on the market with other industry participants. For more information on Roskill and the newly-combined business, please visit www.roskillpariser.com.



Enquiries concerning this press release should be directed to Robert Baylis at robert@roskill.com or +44-(0)-20-8417-0087