03.07.2017 | 13:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CapMan Oyj: CapMan Plc: Managers' transactions

CapMan Plc     Stock Exchange Release                                       3 July 2017 at 2.30 p.m. EEST

CapMan Plc: Managers' transactions

Based on the notification requirement in Article 19 of MAR Niko Haavisto has notified that he has completed the following transaction:


Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Haavisto, Niko

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: CapMan Oyj

LEI: 743700498L5THNQWVL66

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700498L5THNQWVL66_20170703140332_4

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2017-06-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000071444

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 13284 Unit price: 1,00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 13284 Volume weighted average price: 1.00000 EUR

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2017-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000071444

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 127088 Unit price: 1,00000

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 127088 Volume weighted average price: 1.00000

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2017-06-29

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009377

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 59628 Unit price: 0,66000

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 59628 Volume weighted average price: 0.66000

 

CAPMAN PLC
Katariina Kataja
Manager, Communications & IR

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/)

 

CapMan
www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/)

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 100 private equity professionals and manages €2.8 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.



