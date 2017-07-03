

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate increased in May after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 11.3 percent in May from 11.1 percent in April. Economists had expected the rate to climb to 11.2 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.6 percent.



In May, unemployed people totaled 2.93 million, up 1.5 percent over the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 37.0 percent in May from 35.2 percent in the preceding month.



