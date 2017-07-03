KEYMILE to Focus on Broadband Systems

HANOVER, Germany, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the sale of the product portfolio for mission-critical communications networks to the ABB Group, KEYMILE will be concentrating exclusively on broadband systems.

KEYMILE will, in the future, be providing solutions for operators of broadband networks. In the past, KEYMILE's portfolio included systems for broadband access and data transmission in mission-critical communications networks. Following the purchase of the mission-critical business by the ABB Group, KEYMILE is now sharpening its profile as one of the leading suppliers of broadband systems. The company has a global network of branches and partners and customers from more than 100 countries deploying KEYMILE products.

Demand on the broadband market is continuing to grow at breakneck speed. Which is why operators of communications networks want to expand and build network infrastructure in the access and transport networks. KEYMILE products allow network operators to offer their end customers a variety of voice and data services in all types of FTTx network architecture cost efficiently. KEYMILE has VDSL-/vectoring- and G.fast-solutions in its portfolio to make the best use of copper infrastructure. With systems for optical connections, network operators can create GPON- and P2P-architecture at high levels of port density. IP-MSAN MileGate enables simultaneous usage of Ethernet/IP and traditional TDM- as well as SDH-/PDH-technology from one single network element. This creates the foundations for cost-efficient migration of previous connection-oriented voice and data technology to packet-based networks.

As a medium-sized company with a longstanding tradition, KEYMILE specialises in customisable solutions. Customers like the company because it's a trustworthy partner that stands apart for its exceptional flexibility, ability to listen to customers' needs and quality-driven approach. KEYMILE has its own research, development and production facilities, as well as a certified EMC lab. Following the sale of the mission-critical communications networks business to ABB, KEYMILE can now fully focus its research and development investments on the broadband sector. The company will specifically expand its portfolio and add new technologies, with a special focus placed on passive optical networks.

"KEYMILE offers outstanding support and solutions with a comprehensive portfolio for broadband network operators worldwide. Our customers trust us because we provide innovative, high-quality products and services, are close to hand and support them in their plans for network expansion," comments Rolf Unterberger, KEYMILE's CEO. "KEYMILE's broadband business generates profitable growth, which allows us to be prepared for the future, and we look forward to working closely with our broadband customers".

For further information see http://www.keymile.com.

Press contacts:

KEYMILE GmbH

Marion Baumann

Marketing Communications Manager

Phone +49(0)511/6747205



PR-COM GmbH

Hanna Greve

Account Director

