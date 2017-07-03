Correction refers to the company's paid subscription shares. Additional information is marked with bold below. As from July 4, 2017, Pilum AB's shares and paid subscription shares will be traded under its new name, Saxlund Group AB.



New company name: Saxlund Group AB -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name for shares: SAXG -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0008966014 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name for paid subscription shares: SAXG BTA -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009920911 --------------------------------------------------------------



