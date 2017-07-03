As from July 4, 2017, Pilum AB's shares and paid subscription shares will be traded under its new name, Saxlund Group AB.



New company name: Saxlund Group AB -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name for shares: SAXG -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0008966014 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name for paid subscription shares: SAXG BTA -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009920911 --------------------------------------------------------------



