

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday amid risk appetite, as European shares rose after upbeat manufacturing data from China and Eurozone.



Final data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over six years in June and exceeded the initial estimate, reflecting improved performances across major economies.



The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index beat expectations, with a score of 50.4 in June. It was up from May's 49.6, and also well above expectations for a reading of 49.8.



Investors look forward to this week's G20 summit, the Wednesday release of Fed minutes and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to be released on Friday for more cues.



Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party was defeated in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on Sunday, trigerring concerns over the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's troubles in carrying out his Abenomics growth policy.



Data from the Bank of Japan showed that an index monitoring business sentiment in Japan surged in the second quarter of 2017.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +17 in the second quarter of 2017, beating expectations for +15 and up from +12 in the previous quarter.



The yen has been trading modestly lower in the Asian session.



The yen slipped to 113.08 against the greenback, its lowest since May 17. If the yen falls further, 113.5 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 128.62 against the euro and 117.69 against the franc, off its early highs of 127.95 and 116.74, respectively. Continuation of the yen's downtrend may see it challenging support around 131.00 against the euro and 119.00 against the franc.



The yen declined to a 1-1/2-month low of 146.83 against the pound and held steady thereafter. The yen is poised to locate 148.5 as the next support level.



Survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that the UK manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in three months in June.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.3 in June from revised 56.3 in May. The expected reading was 56.5.



The yen weakened to a 4-1/2-month low of 87.08 against the loonie and a 4-day low of 86.53 against the aussie, from its highs of 86.36 and 86.04, hit respectively in the Asian session. The next possible support levels for the yen are seen around 89.00 against the loonie and 88.00 against the aussie.



Looking ahead, U.S. manufacturing PMI reports for June and construction spending for May are slated for release in the New York session.



