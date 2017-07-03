

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in three months in June as increases in orders and production decelerated from May.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.3 in June from revised 56.3 in May, survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Monday. This was the lowest reading in three months.



The score was forecast to fall slightly to 56.5 from May's initially published value of 56.7.



Nonetheless, the average PMI level over the second quarter as a whole was 55.9, the best registered for three years.



'While the survey data add to signs that the economy is likely to have shown stronger growth in the second quarter, further doubts are raised as to whether this performance can be sustained into the second half of the year,' Rob Dobson, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.



Today's survey suggests that the manufacturing sector will help growth to re-accelerate in the second quarter, Scott Bowman, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The manufacturing sector can still help to offset the slowdown in consumer services growth resulting from rising inflation, Bowman added.



Data showed that production expanded for the eleventh successive month in June. Companies attributed the latest expansion to higher intakes of new business. However, growth rates of output and new orders slowed from May.



The improvement in new work volumes was the weakest in the current 11-month sequence of gains. Although the weak sterling exchange rate continued to boost export competitiveness, new export work growth eased to a five-month low.



Manufacturing employment rose for the eleventh month running in June but the pace of growth weakened. Backlogs of work also fell for the first time in three months.



On the price front, survey revealed that price pressures continued to ease, with rates of inflation in input costs and output charges down further from highs reached at the start of the year.



Manufacturers maintained an optimistic outlook in June. However, the overall degree of positive sentiment slipped to a seven-month low amid reports of uncertainty regarding the uncertain political outlook.



