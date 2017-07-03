

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing growth improved in June on the back of strong rises in output and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.1 in June from 52.7 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders grew at faster rates in June. Meanwhile, the rate of job creation was the slowest in 34 months.



On the price front, rates of input costs and output price inflation softened further in June.



'Business confidence remained strong in June, indicating that growth momentum will be carried forward into the second half of the year. The latest survey results support IHS Markit's forecast of 3.6 percent yearly GDP growth in 2017,' Sam Teague, economist at IHS Markit, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX