

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted on Twitter an old video that had been edited to show himself at a WWE match tackling and repeatedly beating up a man with the CNN logo superimposed over his face.



The latest episode of Trump's confrontation with US media evoked sharp criticism by prominent Democrats and media forum and protest by CNN.



The clip is an altered version of the billionaire businessman's scripted appearance at a pro-wrestling match a decade ago, in which he 'attacked' franchise owner Vince McMahon.



The 28-second video with the CNN logo appears to have been posted last week by a reddit user who regularly uses racial slurs.



The tweet, without any commentary, was posted with the hash-tagg 'FraudNewsCNN' and 'FNN'.



Saturday, Trump tweeted that he wanted to rebrand 'Fake News CNN' as 'Fraud News CNN.'



The post, on the president's personal Twitter account, was liked by more than 462000 users and retweeted 284000 times. The official @POTUS account retweeted the video to its 19 million followers.



In a statement issued in response to the attack, CNN accused the President of encouraging violence against reporters.



'Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so', the network said referring to Trump Deputy Press Secretary's remarks a few days ago that 'the president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. 'Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office,' the statement said. 'We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.'



journalism advocacy group The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said 'this tweet is beneath the office of the presidency.'



'It's not just anti-CNN. It's anti-freedom of the press,' according to CNN political analyst and Pulitzer Prize winner Carl Bernstein.



'Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy,' House minority leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted.



