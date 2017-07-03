

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing activity signaled further strong improvement in June, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, came in at 56.4 percent in June, the same reading as in May. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



In June, overall growth was supported by solid output and new order expansions, despite rates of increase slipping to five-month lows.



Meanwhile, employment increased at a robust pace in June, with the rate of growth reaching a three-month high.



On the price front, both input and output price inflation softened to the slowest pace so far in this year.



