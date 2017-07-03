

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS



1. KEY INFORMATION



+------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Name of person dealing (Note 1) |Jonathan Rubenstein | +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Company dealt in |Dalradian Resources Inc| +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Class of relevant security to which the dealings being|Common shares | |disclosed relate (Note 2) | | +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Date of dealing |30/06/2017 | +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+



b. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS



c. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+ | | Long |Short | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+ | |Number (%) |Number (%)| +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+ |(1) Relevant securities |Common Shares: 79,600 | | | |(0.03%) | | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+ |(2) Derivatives (other than options) |N/A | | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+ |(3) Options and agreements to |Stock Options: 830,000 | | |purchase/sell |(0.33%) | | | |DSU: 72,000 (0.03%) | | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+ |Total |981,600 (0.39%) | | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+



a. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ |Class of relevant security: | Long |Short | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ | |Number (%)|Number (%)| +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ |(1) Relevant securities |N/A | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ | |N/A | | |(2) Derivatives (other than options) | | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ | |N/A | | |(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell| | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ |Total |N/A | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+



c. DEALINGS (Note 4)



d. Purchases and sales



+---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+ | Purchase/sale | Number of relevant securities | Price per unit (Note 5) | +---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+



a. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)



+-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ |Product name,|Nature of transaction|Number of relevant |Price per unit| |e.g. CFD |(Note 6) |securities |(Note 5) | | | |(Note 7) | | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+



a. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities



i. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+--------+------------+-----------+---------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Product |Writing, |Number of |Exercise |Type, e.g.|Expiry |Option money | |name, |selling, |securities |price |American, |date |paid/received | |e.g. |purchasing, |to which | |European | |per unit (Note| |call |varying etc.|the option | |etc. | |5) | |option | |relates | | | | | | | |(Note 7) | | | | | +--------+------------+-----------+---------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Stock |Award |80,000 |C$1.65 |American |30/6/22 |N/A | |Option | | | | | | | +--------+------------+-----------+---------+----------+--------+--------------+ |DSU |Award |30,000 |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------+------------+-----------+---------+----------+--------+--------------+



i. Exercising



+------------------+----------------------+----------------------------------+ | Product name, | Number of securities | Exercise price per unit (Note 5) | | e.g. call option | | | +------------------+----------------------+----------------------------------+ | | | | +------------------+----------------------+----------------------------------+



a. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)



+-----------------------+---------+--------------------------+ | Nature of transaction | Details | Price per unit | | (Note 8) | | (if applicable) (Note 5) | +-----------------------+---------+--------------------------+ | | | | +-----------------------+---------+--------------------------+



4. OTHER INFORMATION



Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.



Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO



+------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Date of disclosure |03/07/17 | +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Contact name |Marla Gale | +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Telephone number |+1 416 583 5622 | +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert |Dalradian Resources Inc| +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Specify category and nature of acting in concert |Director | |status | | +------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+



