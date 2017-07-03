

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Incyte Corp. (INCY) announced the Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare granted marketing approval for Olumiant (baricitinib) 2-mg and 4-mg tablets for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in patients with inadequate response to standard-of-care therapies.



The Japan marketing authorization of Olumiant triggers a $15 million milestone payment from Lilly to Incyte, which Incyte expects to recognize, in full, in the third quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX