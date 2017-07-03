Vortex, based on the DDS standard, provides high-performance real-time data connectivity solution for Lely's automated milking system

PrismTech™, a global leader in software platforms for distributed systems, today announced that its Vortex™ intelligent data sharing platform has been selected by Lely to ensure real-time data connectivity for the company's automated robotic milking machines, the Lely Astronaut.

Dutch based agricultural technology company, Lely, supplies a complete portfolio of products and services ranging from automated feeding systems to barn cleaners and automatic milking robots.

The Lely Astronaut is an automated milking system that milks, feeds, and monitors the health of cows. The milking system also examines the quantity and quality of the milk received from the cows, and if necessary, it separates milk that is contaminated or is not to the correct standard. A transmitter on each cow enables the system to identify the cow via a unique number, and a management system maintains specific records for each cow. The Lely Astronaut uses these records to manage the milking and feeding of a cow when it enters the milking robot.

PrismTech's Vortex enables real-time data connectivity for devices and machines based on the Object Management Group®'s (OMG®) Data-Distribution Service™ (DDS™) standard. Vortex includes DDS implementations that can be used to support a range of device technologies, operating systems and programming languages required by a project. It is a key enabler for systems that have to reliably and securely deliver high volumes of real-time data with stringent end-to-end qualities-of-service.

Vortex provides Lely with a wide set of capabilities for its control monitoring systems such as automatic discovery, shared memory architecture, configurable QoS framework, and platform portability which, together enable system-wide scalability and save valuable development time.

"Because of our constant drive to innovate we have been able to introduce a range of ground-breaking products to the market which really changed the lives of farmers," said Nico Berkhoudt, Product Development Manager, Lely. "After an extensive evaluation, PrismTech was our clear partner of choice. Vortex will provide our systems with efficient, secure and interoperable real-time data sharing."

"We are very pleased to add Lely to our growing list of customers who are using Vortex in their agricultural systems," said Hans van't Hag, Vortex Product Manager, PrismTech. "This is another example of the proliferation of Vortex into new and exciting Internet of Things markets."

Further information about Vortex is available from PrismTech's website at http://www.prismtech.com/vortex.

