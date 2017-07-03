

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TOT, TTA.L) and the National Iranian Oil Company or NIOC have signed a contract for the development and production of phase 11 of South Pars or SP11, gas field. The project will have a production capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day or 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day including condensate. The produced gas will supply the Iranian domestic market starting in 2021.



This contract, which has a 20-year duration, is the first Iranian Petroleum Contract and is based on the technical, contractual and commercial terms as per the Heads of Agreement signed on November 8, 2016. Total is the operator of the SP11 project with a 50.1% interest alongside the Chinese state-owned oil and gas company CNPC (30%), and Petropars (19.9%), a wholly owned subsidiary of NIOC.



SP11 will be developed in two phases. The first phase, with an estimated cost of around 2 billion dollars equivalent, will consist of 30 wells and 2 wellhead platforms connected to existing onshore treatment facilities by 2 subsea pipelines. At a later stage, once required by reservoir conditions, a second phase will be launched involving the construction of offshore compression facilities, a first on the South Pars field.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX