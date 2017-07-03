

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Monday morning as stock futures indicated modest strength for Wall Street's abbreviated session.



Markets close early at 1 pm ET to get a jump start on the Fourth of July holiday. On the first day of the second quarter, gold was down $10 at $1232 an ounce, the lowest since early May.



Despite June's retreat, gold still advanced 7.9% through the first half of 2017.



Markit and ISM are both slated to release June figures for their manufacturing indexes this morning. Construction Spending for May will also be revealed at 10.00 am ET.



Later in the week, the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting will be released Wednesday. Markets are looking for clues about whether the Fed will raise interest rates again this summer despite sluggish inflation.



