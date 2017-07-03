

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Monday, extending a run of gains ahead of the July 4th holiday.



WTI light sweet crude was up 15 cents at $46.15 a barrel, trying for the eight straight daily advance following a mid-June collapse into bear market territory.



Oil fell 14 percent in the first half of 2017 due to a global supply glut that OPEC's historic deal with Russia failed to alleviate.



OPEC and Russia's supply quotas were offset by robust production from the U.S.



However, Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count dropped last week for the first time in 23 weeks, hinting that domestic drillers are also getting impatient with sub-$50 oil.



Markit and ISM are both slated to release June figures for their manufacturing indexes this morning. Construction Spending for May will also be revealed at 10.00 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX