BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined again in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday.



Retail sales fell 0.3 percent in May from the previous year. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco registered an increase in nominal turnover of 1.1 percent, whereas the non-food sector sales declined 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail turnover rose 0.3 percent, data showed.



