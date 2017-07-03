ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 07/03/17 -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, after the market closes in New York on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus's subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571dwt and a weighted average age of 9.1 years as of March 31, 2017.

For further information please contact:



Globus Maritime Limited

Athanasios Feidakis

+30 210 960 8300

a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr



Capital Link - New York

Nicolas Bornozis

Paul Lampoutis

+1 212 661 7566

globus@capitallink.com



