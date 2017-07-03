

Elderstreet VCT plc Total Voting Rights 3 July 2017



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Elderstreet VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 June 2017, are summarised as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



Ordinary shares of 5p each 60,716,778 1 60,716,778



Total voting rights 60,716,778



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Elderstreet VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



