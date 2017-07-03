

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America Inc. reported June 2017 sales of 202,376 units. With the same number of selling days in June 2017 compared to June 2016, sales were up 2.1 percent on both a volume and daily selling rate basis.



Toyota division posted June 2017 sales of 177,981 units, up 3.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



Lexus posted June sales of 24,395 units, down 5.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



For the first half of the year, Toyota Motor North America reported sales of 1.155 million units, down 3.6 percent versus the same period in 2016 on a DSR basis. With the same number of selling days in the first half of 2017 compared to 2016, sales were down 3.6 percent on an unadjusted raw-volume basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX