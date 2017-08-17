Please find attached the Nordic Surveillance report for the second quarter 2017.



Any queries regarding the report will be answered by Joakim Strid, Head of Surveillance Europe, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB Joakim Strid Head of European Surveillance



Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges provide a high quality environment for issuers, trading members and investors. The market surveillance within the exchanges ("Nordic Surveillance") has the primary goal of working to maintain and enhance the integrity and confidence in the exchanges. Nordic Surveillance is divided into trading and issuer surveillance.



This quarterly report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within Nordic Surveillance. The rules of the exchange as well as the methodology of the surveillance are in substance harmonized between the Nasdaq exchanges in the Nordic countries. Due to national regulations however, there might be differences. For the reader to be able to distinguish the differences, some of the articles will be marked with flags to highlight this circumstance. The "Exchange" refers to Nasdaq as relevant in each local jurisdiction.



The report alongside our annual reports is available on the web



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637225