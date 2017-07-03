Please find attached the Nordic Surveillance report for the second quarter of 2017. The quarterly reports describe the main day-to-day activities and achievements within Nordic Surveillance. The reports also contain articles concerning regulatory developments, rule changes and guidelines that may be of interest to the market.



Any queries regarding the report will be answered by Baldur Thorlacius, Head of Surveillance Nasdaq Iceland.



Baldur Thorlacius Head of Surveillance, Nasdaq Iceland +354 525 2851



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637223