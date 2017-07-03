Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy (BECE) has agreed to sell electricity to Beijing Enterprises Water Group (BEWG), from solar projects it has installed at the latter company's water-treatment facilities in China.BEWG is a controlling shareholder of BECE, with a stake of approximately 32.37%. The PPAs it has signed with BECE are therefore classified as continuing connected transactions for BECE, under the listing rules of the Hong Kong stock exchange. The two companies did not disclose the terms of the PPAs or the specifications of the relevant solar projects.The PPAs - which have already gone into effect - will expire at the end of 2019. However,Hong Kong-listed BEWG and BECE will retain the option of potentially extending the agreements, up to within a month before they come to an end.The electricity will be sold according to the unit price per kilowatt-hour set by the relevant governing authorities in each geographical location, and will not ...

