A unit of Beijing-based China Energy Engineering (CEE) has agreed to build a 100 MW solar project for GCL New Energy in eastern China.CEE Tianjin - a subsidiary of state-owned CEE - will construct the PV array for an indirect wholly owned unit of GCL New Energy for 423.1 million yuan ($62.3 million). The project - located in Yangquan, Shandong province - will likely be completed within the next four months, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.The agreement is the latest in a series of agreements that GCL New Energy has finalized with several different CEE subsidiaries over the past 12 months. In July 2016, CEE Zhejiang signed an 18.8 million yuan deal to install 20 MW of solar capacity for GCL New Energy in Suzhou, Anhui province. Around the same time, CEE Tianjin agreed to build the second 36.16 MW phase of a 100 MW project that GCL New Energy was developing near Zhangjiakou, Hebei province. CEE Tianjin followed that 10.1 million yuan deal with an additional agreement to complete the third 42.98 MW phase of the Zhangjiakou project for 8.7 million yuan.Last October, CEE Shaanxi Design agreed to design a 300 kV transmission line for a 50 MW solar project that GCL New Energy ...

