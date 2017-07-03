Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-03 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 30th June 2017, AS Merko Infra, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Elering entered into a contract to renovate Kuusalu switchgear in Harju county in Estonia.



The works include the renovation of Kuusalu 110kV substation. The works will be handed over to the client at completed form, i.e. "turnkey" method, where all the devices in the project are supplied with the necessary design works, installed, configured and tested. The old switchgear will be demolished and there will be built a new two-sectioned 110 kV outdoor switchgear together with reconnecting the power lines and new control, auxiliary, and control system. Works include the reconstruction of access road, new control building, 110 kV switchgear and communications booth.



The contract value is approximately EUR 1.1 million, plus value added tax. Works will start in July 2017 and the works are scheduled to be completed in October 2018.



AS Merko Infra's main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Additional information: AS Merko Infra, Member of the Management Board, Boris Tehnikov, tel. +372 680 5105.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.