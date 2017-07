FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported June U.S. sales of 22,342 vehicles, representing a decrease of 14.7 percent versus June of last year.



Total sales of Mazda's CX crossover SUV line, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, were down slightly with 12,462 vehicles sold, representing a decrease of 1.4 percent year-over-year



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 4,441 vehicles, up 11.8 percent versus June of last year.



