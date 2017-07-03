Weezhome.com is the first fully digital platform in Europe to enable individuals and professionals to sell/buy real estate directly and in full transparency, without going through a real estate agency. The platform is an end-to-end solution: users can list and competitively price their property, place and review all offers, negotiate the terms of sale, utilize a centralized data room for documents/file, and connect with service providers: inspectors, photographers, home staging.

Individuals or professionals can now sell or buy a home quickly and at a fair price without paying real estate agency fees.

Each year, 800,000 real estate transactions are carried out in France. While 80% of individuals would like to sell their home directly without using a realtor, only 20% do so because of the complexity of the process. Selling a home is often an overwhelming task. Sellers have the challenge of getting their home ready to list on the market and face the uncertainty of when their home might sell and at what price. For buyers, it can be the single largest purchase they will ever make.

Weezhome is an innovative real estate services platform enabling both individuals and professionals to sell their property directly and simply. With Weezhome, marketing and closing delays are shortened, and the process is fully transparent thus ensuring the fair price of the transaction. With Weezhome there are no agency fees.

Simple

Weezhome's platform is designed to enable anyone to put their property on sale (with documentation and services) as easily as a post. Buyers also benefit from a detailed view of the property they are interested in. Weezhome offers its clients a complete and easily understandable dashboard.

Quick

With Weezhome, sellers benefit from a full range of dedicated services: estimate, digital data room, mandatory technical diagnoses services, high-definition photos, 2D/3D layout, ads to promote the property listing across high traffic sites, dedicated e-mail, real estate coaching services, legal and notary services.

Thanks to Weezhome, selling a home directly to a buyer is simple. The seller controls the entire process in a secure and simple manner and benefits from shorter delays while saving money on realtor fees.

Transparent

Weezhome's sale process is an invitation to tender. Once the property is online on Weezhome, the seller receives purchase offers in real time and can choose which offer to accept based on the price, the buyer's financial profile and guarantees... The real-time tender process keeps buyers and sellers informed of any new bids or modifications to existing offers.

This transparency guarantees the fair price of the transaction for both the seller and the buyer.

Founded and managed by Eric Georget, Weezhome brings together a team of seasoned real estate professionals and web specialists.

Weezhome is available in France and will be launched in Germany and the USA in 2018.

